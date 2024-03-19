PDP, APC Trade Words Over Renovation of Osun Govt House

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has berated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Lawal, over his comments on the renovation of the Government House in Osogbo, Osun State.

The New Telegraph recalls that Governor Ademola Adeleke had on Saturday opened the Government House after the completion of its renovation. However, after the official opening of the house, the APC had accused the state governor of being an expert in the employment of misplaced priority to run his administration.

Osun State Chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, said it was unfortunate that the governor could be involved in flaunting the N1 billion rehabilitated Government House at this austere period when the state has been declared the corporate headquarters of poverty in Yorubaland.