PDP, APC Scared of LP’s Popularity in Edo –Olorunfemi

The Labour Party is one of the country’s major opposition parties. In the last general election, the party pulled a surprise when against all odds and permutations; it came third in the Presidential election. The party also won several National Assembly seats. The euphoria that greeted its performance seems to be ebbing away with the party currently in crisis. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, talked about the situation of things within the party. Excerpts:

Your party has been witnessing some kind of turbulence in recent times with allegations and counter-allegations of leaders who are said to have been involved in fraudulent activities. Some leaders of the party have also been accused of forgery and some other sundry misdemeanor. What is actually happening within the Labour Party?

What is happening within the party is a situation where the established set of crooks within the Nigerian political space who are members of the APC and the PDP who brought the country to its current state of hopelessness have seen that the Labour Party is coming with a very fresh agenda for the development and the progress of the country and are now behaving like the Pharaoh or if you like, the Herod, working very hard to ensure that the baby is not birthed. These elements are doing everything to abort the plan for the progress of the country. Like Herod, they will even go to the extent of killing new born children in the pursuit of the promised child like it happened in the Bible. So, all those allegations are figments of their imagination. Even though I can conveniently tell you that that is what they are up to, we as a party have on our own called for a forensic audit of the party’s account. Don’t forget that INEC through its various monitors have given the leadership of the Labour Party, a clean bill of health with regards to the party’s financial records. INEC through its auditors has looked into the financial books and described the Labour Party as the best in terms of financial accountability. Where these (allegations) are coming from, I don’t know. I know that some people can go to any length to destroy people just because of their selfish gains.

You talked about the books of the party and that is not in contention but I want to say that in recent times, there have been a series of allegations against the National Chairman of your party, Mr. Julius Abure, by members of the National Working Committee of the party all bordering on fraud and forgery, are you saying these are still figments of some peoples’ imagination?

The matter was reported to the police and the question one must ask is that why is it that the police have not concluded their investigation and charge him to court? It means the police have not seen any truth in such allegations. On the issue of forgery, the situation is that, if I sign my signature, there should be no contradiction or ambiguity at all but when there are situations where the said forged signature is put side by side with the real signature and they look the same, then the question of whether or not the signature was forged does not arise. This is what forensic investigation will bring out. The people who know how to do this kind of investigation have done so and they have found out that somebody will have to answer questions regarding the signature and that person is not Julius Abure.

Who is that person?

The people who wrote the petition are the people to be asked. They have to tell the police who told them and how the situation arose.

Another allegation against Mr. Abure is that he has been involved in a series of anti-party activities. There is this allegation by one of the governorship aspirants in Edo State who claimed that he (Abure) is working with the PDP in Edo State to undermine your party. How true is that?

That allegation is within the realm of politicking. I also can tell you that Abure has alleged that some people within the party are working with the PDP to undermine our party. In Edo State, our responsibility is to conduct a free and fair primary to pick the party’s candidate. We have gone to the field to carry out the task. We have conducted ward congresses and they were very successful. At the end of the day, the primary will bring out the best among the aspirants who will eventually become our candidate.

But one of your party’s governorship aspirants has faulted the process as not very transparent. How transparent has it been so far?

We have not seen any of the aspirants crying foul. None of them has come out to fault the process. To the best of my knowledge, none of them has written to us to complain. I am currently in Edo State and I can say that I am very much involved in the process. If any aspirant tells you that the process is not transparent, it is that aspirant that is not transparent. He might be the person who wanted things done in his own way but who has lost out.

You believe that your party will produce the best aspirant at the end of the exercise?

Yes! As far as the people of Edo State are concerned, we are going to give them the candidate that they want. They have spoken at the ward level and that is what is going to play out at the local government and the state levels. This is the reason we are different from the APC and the PDP. We are not going to impose a candidate on the party and the people of Edo State. We are not going to allow anybody or group to impose anybody as the party’s candidate.

Your National Chairman was recently arrested in Benin City and the state police command accused him of being in illegal possession of firearms and that he attempted to kill some chieftains of the party alongside some other people. How true are these allegations?

Now, the question one should ask the police in Edo State is to find out from them if they have searched his house to discover the firearms. This is just to know where the police in Edo State belong to, because they are working for some officials of the Edo State Government and some powers in Abuja. If they claim that you have some firearms, that means that they have come to your house or the office to search and discover the firearm. What happened was that they (police personnel) went to the hotel where the National Chairman was lodging to forcefully drag and whisk him away and claim that he has fire- arms. They should go and tell that to the evil spirit that is governing them.

Are you accusing the police of manhandling him?

Yes! They did, I was at the Zone 5 Headquarters. If the zonal officers could act like that, it means that the Nigerian Police Force is a creation of a wicked political structure. I stand to say so, why would you drag someone of his caliber on the floor?

Could you recollect what actually happened?

We were having our Congress Committee meeting when the incident occurred. We were collating information according to what came from the ward when a call came to us that our National Chairman had been arrested by the police. The next thing we saw were the videos of how he was arrested by the policemen that came for him.

Was there any warrant for his arrest by the police?

(Cuts in) Whether there was a warrant or not, we have always honoured invitations from the police whenever they needed us. It will interest you to note that we have visited the police headquarters more than 10 times. They will write to us to say that they want to see the chairman and we went but if the chairman isn’t available, he would reply to tell them whenever it was convenient and he would honour the invitation at the agreed date. Is there anything wrong with that? They are being used by some powerful forces to humiliate him and the party and to put the party in bad light before the Edo State people because of the election that is coming.

You’ve accused some people outside the party of orchestrating this. You also talked about those you referred to as ‘powers that be’ in Abuja and the Edo State Government, do you have any proof to this effect?

If the police through the PRO is referring to our National Chairman as ‘a factional chairman’ even when the Supreme Court says otherwise and if the PRO who is supposed to be the spokesman of the zone could not go to INEC to confirm who the authentic chairman of the party is and even went ahead to label Abure as a factional chairman, then I can say that he is playing the script of some people. I dare say he is playing the script of the state government and powerful forces in Abuja.

Why do you think these people are using the police against you?

They are scared of the popularity of our party in Edo State. I’m sure that with what has happened now, the peo- ple of Edo State are going to be resolute by voting for us because hunger does not know any political party. What we are passing through in Nigeria knows no religious or ethnic colouration. That was the mistake we made in 2023 and we are all bearing the consequences today.

Have you been in contact with your National Chairman since his arrest?

Yes, we are in touch; he has since been released by the police.

Did he relay his ordeal to you?

He doesn’t need to relay his ordeal to us, we were all there to see things for ourselves. At 2 am, there was a massive crowd at the Zonal Police Headquarters to see him. His ordeal happened in the presence of everyone.

How would you describe your members laying these allegations against him?

They are not our members. The fellow making the current allegation had long been suspended from the party for trying to use the party to collect money from people and we stopped him. Twice we tried his matter at the National Working Committee. I was the one that saved him in the first instance. When it got to the level that we could no longer cope, he was suspended by the party. He believes that be- cause some people were funding him, he would rock the party. No, he can’t.