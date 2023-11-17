PDP, APC Differ On Vote Of Confidence On Akeredolu

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed divergent opinions on the vote of confidence passed on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State by members of the State Executive Council.

Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other members of the State Executive Council had passed a vote of confidence on the ailing Akeredolu who had not been seen in the State since he returned from Germany from medical vacation.

But the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei said the action of the State Executive with the exception of two members was tantamount to naked dance in the market square by the cabinet members.

Peretei in a statement said “Keen watchers of Ondo State politics may have been wondering how the State arrived at this sorry state of affairs. The ship of the state is just floating on the high sea, with no captain, no direction, and about to hit a dangerous cliff any time soon.

“While concerned opinion leaders in the state are still in the process of proffering solutions to the present political logjam, the State Executive Committee came up with a meaningless communique passing a vote of confidence on their boss whose whereabouts have been unknown for more than 65 days.

“As if to shred whatever was remaining of the Akeredolu administration, two State Commissioners ridiculed the purported communique as ‘senseless’ and of ‘no effect’.

“Last week, Babajide Akeredolu, the Governor’s heir apparent was seen in the Oke-Ijebu area of Akure, inspecting government projects with the full complement of the Governor’s convoy and security apparatus. Things have never been this bad in Ondo State. Who voted for Babajide as Governor, or his mother, Betty, both of whom have held the state by its jugular?

“Now that the State Executive Committee has decided to come and dance in the marketplace naked, it is clear the days of this government are numbered.

“The PDP wishes to advise Akeredolu’s appointees to be honourable in the discharge of their responsibilities instead of making a mockery of themselves in the eyes of the people.”

But the APC through its Director of Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro expressed disappointment with the criticism of the opposition party and the way the projects of the governor were rubbished.

Otaloro said “The latest criticism from the PDP regarding the State Executive Council’s resolution on Governor Akeredolu’s government is yet another example of baseless attacks. The resolution commended the Governor for his commitment to good governance, integrity, and exemplary leadership, which has consistently motivated and inspired the council members to fulfil their duties to the state.

“The State Executive Council went on to highlight Governor Akeredolu’s leadership qualities, including his compassion, vision, commitment to development, progress, and the peaceful atmosphere in the state. This innocuous statement of appreciation was twisted by the PDP, who deemed it a meaningless communique that passed a vote of confidence on the Governor.

“It is important to note that the communique was supported by the majority of the cabinet members, with only two members abstaining from signing. The democratic principle of majority decision-making was upheld, allowing both the majority and minority views to be acknowledged.

“We are pleased that even the PDP acknowledged the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Mr Babajide Akeredolu, inspecting ongoing projects in the state capital, debunking their earlier claims that no projects were being executed.

“The inspection of government projects is a crucial aspect of ensuring diligent and timely delivery of contracts. It is commendable that the political leadership in the state is actively involved in monitoring these projects for the benefit of the people.

“As the ruling political party in Ondo State, we commend the State Executive Council for their uprightness, transparency, and openness in their resolution. We fully align with their thoughts on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, who deserves commendation for his dedication to bringing dividends of democracy to the people.

“We validate the State Executive Council’s resolution and pass an overwhelming vote of confidence on Governor Akeredolu and his cabinet members on behalf of the good people of Ondo State. We appreciate their tireless efforts in working for the overall good and interest of the state.”