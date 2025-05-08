PDP, APC Clash Over Defection Of Edo Assembly Speaker

Share

The defection of the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has sparked a fresh political row between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

At a press conference in Benin City on Thursday, PDP’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, dismissed the defection as unsurprising, describing Agbebaku as a long-time covert supporter of the APC.

“The APC’s celebration of Agbebaku’s defection is laughable and comical,” Aziegbemi said.

“Tuesday’s staged fanfare in Benin City was simply the official coronation of what had become a public secret. For months, the Speaker has aligned himself with the APC in both conduct and allegiance.”

He accused Agbebaku of collaborating with APC leaders, including Governor Monday Okpebholo, to unlawfully suspend local government chairmen—most of whom were elected under the PDP platform—and refusing to reinstate them despite the expiration of the suspension.

Aziegbemi also challenged the APC’s claim that 17 council chairmen had defected to their party, describing it as “pure fiction.”

“We dare Okpebholo to release the names of any duly elected PDP chairmen who have defected. What the APC parades are political appointees illegally imposed on the councils,” he said.

He urged PDP members and supporters to remain focused and committed to reclaiming the party’s “stolen mandate” from the September 2024 governorship election, which he alleged was brazenly manipulated.

In a swift response, APC Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae Igbinigie, said the PDP should focus on addressing the reasons behind the wave of defections instead of resorting to “cheap name-calling.”

He stated that the Speaker’s move to the APC reflects his conviction and the growing popularity of the party under Governor Okpebholo.

On the issue of suspended council chairmen, Igbinigie accused the PDP of hypocrisy, alleging that the party had earlier appointed caretaker committees in breach of the Constitution.

“The so-called elected chairmen were handpicked cronies, imposed without proper elections and in defiance of court rulings,” he added.

