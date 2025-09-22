PDP Announces Sub-Committees For Nat’l Convention

The National leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the names of members for its various sub-committees tasked with organising the 2025 Elective National Convention, billed to hold from November 15 to 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The opposition PDP made this official announcement in a statement released via its official X account on Monday, September 22.

New Telegraph reports that the lists signed by the NCOC Chairman and the Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, spanned over 100 sub-committee members across categories like accreditation, security, and electoral processes.

The sub-committees are chaired by prominent figures, including governors, senators, and party stalwarts.

The Accommodation Committee is chaired by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, with Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo as Deputy Chairman and Alhaji Gamboa Gade as secretary.

Accreditation is led by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State as Chairman, with Ashamu Abantekewei as Deputy and Umar Bature as Secretary.

The post read, “The National Convention Organizing Committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party formally releases the list of Members of the various approved Sub-Committees for the Year 2025 Elective National Convention of our Party for the purpose of electing New National Officers, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital on Saturday, 15th – Sunday, 16th of November, 2025.”

Meanwhile, the Contact and Mobilisation is headed by Governor Douye Diri, deputy chair, Senator Abba Moro and secretary, Emmanuel Ekpe.

Constitutional Amendment: Chaired by Udom Emmanuel, with Barr. Mark Jacob as deputy and Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, as secretary.

The Electoral sub-committee is chaired by the NCOC Chairman, Fintiri, with Adeleke as deputy and Dr Okereke Ipeazu as secretary.

In Entertainment and Welfare, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan chairs the panel, assisted by Hajiya Hassana Dikro (deputy) and Mrs Amina Darasimi (secretary).

The Medical sub-committee is chaired by Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, with Jumoke Akinjide as deputy and Dr Josephine Ugeh as secretary.

For Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Agbo Emmanuel leads the sub-committee, with Senator Tajudeen Abbas as deputy and Dr Edward Aje as secretary.

Governor Caleb Muftwang is chairman of the Protocol sub-committee, Senator Olaleke Chewunmi, deputy and Tolbin Godwin, secretary.

The publicity team is chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed, with Lady Ime Udom as deputy and Lucky Igbinedion as secretary.

Security sub-committee is chaired by Governor Kefas Agbu, with Senator Austin Akobundu (Rtd) as deputy and Alh. Yerima Hussaini as secretary.

In Transportation, Governor Seyi Makinde chairs the panel, Sen. Sunday Marshall Katung is deputy, and Hon. Dr Adebayo Adepoju serves as secretary.

The Venue sub-committee is led by Adebayo Lawal (Director-General, Oyo), with Honourable Laurentia Mallam as deputy and Honourable Scholastica Kanebi as secretary.