PDP Announces Relocation Of BoT Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday announced the relocation of its Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, June 30 at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the change of venue for the PDP, BoT meeting comes amid dramatic scenes at the party’s National Secretariat earlier today, where security operatives reportedly sealed off the premises and barred party leaders from entering.

According to the statement released by the party management, posted on its official Facebook account titled, “Special Announcement! Change of Venue for the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting.

READ ALSO

“The Meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled to hold by 10Am at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja has been moved to YarAdua Center, Central Business District, Abuja.”

“All BOT members are by this notice advised to proceed to the new venue.”

“Signed: Management.”