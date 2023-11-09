PDP Alleges Plot To Stall Akobundu’s Swearing-In As Senator

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to stall the swearing-in of its former National Organising Secretary Austin Akobundu, as senator representing Abia Central.

Akobundu was on November 4, declared winner of the February 25 National Assembly election, by the Court of Appeal, Lagos division, after it had voided the return of Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the Abia central senatorial election.

But PDP is alleging that the APC is mounting pressure on the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, not to swear in Akobundu because Nwokocha has promised to defect from LP to the APC.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said it has uncovered a plot by the APC to seek for a review and reversal of the Appeal Court’s judgement.

“Information at our disposal indicate that this furtive plot against the justices of the Court of Appeal and indeed the institution of the judiciary came as a result of a secret pledge allegedly by Darlington Nwokocha to join the APC if the said APC leaders succeed in intimidating, cajoling and coercing the Court of Appeal to review its final judgement, overrule itself and return him to the Senate.

“Part of the plot was the recent hiring, at huge costs, of some misguided members of the public to abuse, insult and accuse the Appeal Court.

“There are also allegations that large sums of money have been paid to emissaries in an attempt to blackmail, coerce and mount pressure on the lord justices to reverse the judgment even when it is clear by our laws that the judgement is final and that the Court of Appeal has become functus officio in the matter,” the party claimed.

PDP noted that the Court of Appeal is the court of final adjudication in the matter, adding that by virtue of Section 246(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the decisions of the Court of Appeal in respect of states and National Assembly election matter shall be final.

“The Supreme Court, with regards to Section 246(3) 1999 Constitution, had since held in the case of Ekwunife vs Victor Umeh, that ‘the decision of Court of Appeal is final. Once the Court of Appeal delivers its judgement on a National Assembly Election Petition Appeal, the judgement becomes final. There must be an end to litigation.'”

The party reminded Nwokocha that seeking a review of the judgement is a futile venture, because, according to the PDP, there is no window within the constitutional lifespan of the Court of Appeal Panel for such.

It called on Senator Akpabio not to allow anybody to drag the Senate into an unnecessary and avoidable conflict with the order of the Court of Appeal and the provisions of the Constitution.

“The Senate President must protect the integrity of the Senate as a law-abiding institution by swearing in senator-elect Col. Austin Akobundu as ordered by the Court of Appeal, being the final court in the matter.