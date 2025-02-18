PDP Affirms Ude-Okoye As Nat’l Secretary

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has finally acknowledged Sunday Ude-Okoye as its National Secretary.

This is as the party has fixed its expression of interest and nomination forms fees for the November 8 Anambra State election at N5 million and N35 million respectively.

PDP in a letter sent to its Chairman of the Anambra State chapter, Chidi Chidebe, said the sale of the nomination form will commence on February 24 and end on March 5.

According to the letter, the party primary will hold on April 5, while the appeal is on April 8.

The letter which was signed by the National Organising Secretary Umar Bature reads:

“This is to inform you that the National Working Committee of our great party, the PDP has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the upcoming governorship election in your state.”

The letter was copied to the Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT), the Ag. National Chairman, Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State, Ude-Okoye as National Secretary, among other officers of the party.

PDP governors and the BoT had demanded that Ude-Okoye should be sworn in as National Secretary, in compliance with the Appeal Court judgement that sacked Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Last week, the NWC unanimously approved that Ude-Okoye should be recognised as the party’s National Secretary.

And on Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to grant Anyanwu a stay of execution, instead, the apex court agreed to accelerate the hearing on his appeal before it.

