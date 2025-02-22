PDP Advises Sani To Stay Away From Sen Usman

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to desist from attacking Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The party views the governor’s actions as destructive and a threat to democratic institutions.

Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the PDP National Chairman, addressed a press conference in Kaduna, accusing the APC of destructive tendencies.

He alleged that the APC sponsors propagandists to attack performing PDP legislators and showcases decampees in a sponsored arena.

Dingyadi emphasized that PDP’s elected members are performing well in their constituencies, surpassing those of the APC. Despite threats and intimidation, PDP members remain committed to sustaining development and will not abandon the party.

The Kaduna State government has been accused of using political differences to destroy education in the state.

Dingyadi alleged that the government withheld donated teaching materials and uniforms and delayed commissioning buildings made by the senator.

Senator Usman allocated over 500 million Naira for empowerment, but the state government showed no interest.

Instead, they hired propagandists to abuse him on radio and social media.

Senator Usam’s performance in two years surpassed that of Senator Uba Sani during his time in the National Assembly.

Dingyadi urged Governor Uba Sani to focus on development and governance rather than bullying people and destroying the state’s image.

He emphasized that personalizing enmity towards Senator Lawal Usman Adamu is unnecessary.

The PDP assured that despite political challenges, the party would survive and remain a strong political force in 2027.

It’s worth noting that the APC has denied allegations of being involved in an assassination attempt on Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, calling the claims “false and absurd”.

