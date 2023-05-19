PDP Accuses Umahi Of Plot To Influence Ebonyi Poll Tribunal

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Dave Umahi of plotting to influence the relocation of the state election petitions tribunal currently sitting in Abuja back to Abakaliki.

The PDP in a statement issued on Thursday in Abakaliki alleged that Umahi had been boasting that he had lobbied powerful judicial officers in Abuja to ensure that the Ebonyi State Elections Petitions Tribunal is relocated back to Abakaliki.

The party added that Umahi publicly boasted about this on 13th May, 2023, at a burial ceremony in Amangwu Edda in Edda Local Government Area of the State, where he was quoted to have allegedly said that nothing on earth can stop the Election Petition Tribunal from being relocated back to Ebonyi State.

It urged the election petitions authorities, especially the President of the Court of Appeal, Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to ignore Umahi’s antics in the interest of peace, justice, fairness and equity.

“Based on this development, the PDP in Ebonyi State hereby wishes to alert the Election Petition Authorities, especially the President of the Court of Appeal on the need to ignore Governor Umahi’s antics.”