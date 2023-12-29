PDP Accuses Of Plunging Benue Into Anarchy

The Benue State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia’s led government of plunging the state into anarchy.

The party in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Bemgba Iortyom, denounced Terdoo Kenti, the Kwande LGA Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other members of his Executive Committee’s indefinite suspension.

He further alleged that the behaviour of Governor Alia is an anomaly with contempt for democratic principles and lack of leadership ability, which is causing this folly to come apart.

According to Mr Iortyom, the offensive act, which the APC state chapter rightfully disregarded, has no bearing on anything.

He claimed that Mr Kenti’s suspension was a component of Alia’s autocratic inclination to undermine the state’s constitutional order.

He said, “PDP observes that while the bizarre suspension order by Revd. Fr. Hule in Kwande is shocking, it apes precisely the lawless style of his master, the governor, in Makurdi, and the party regrets that this serves to fuel the growing impression that Catholic priests by their command and authoritarian orientation are unsuitable to political leadership under our liberal democratic setting”.