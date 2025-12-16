PDP Accuses KWSG Of Complicity In Banditry, Urges Probe

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government of complicity in the spate of kidnappings and banditry in the state.

The opposition party hinged its allegation on a viral video showing the confession of suspected bandits arrested in Edo State.

The suspects allegedly claimed that officials and agents of the Kwara State Government supplied them with arms to carry out attacks in parts of the state.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, the PDP State Chairman, Isa Adamu, said the party was deeply disturbed by the widely circulated video and reports of criminal suspects apprehended by men of the Nigerian Army in Auchi, Edo State.

“In the said video, the criminal suspects categorically alleged that officials of the Kwara State Government supplied them with AK-47 rifles and a government-crested operational vehicle for their criminal activities,” he said.

Adamu added that the allegations placed “an enormous burden of explanation” on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who, he noted, is both the Chief Executive and constitutionally the Chief Security Officer of the state.

“This video evidence clearly indicates that the Governor of Kwara State and many of his agents, including some local government chairmen, may have information regarding the banditry, terrorism, and deadly attacks that have ravaged communities in Kwara North and Kwara South for some time,” he said.

Describing the allegation as one of “state-sponsored criminality,” the PDP chairman called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to treat the situation as a matter of urgent national concern.

He demanded a comprehensive federal investigation into the confessions of the arrested suspects, particularly their claim that the AbdulRazaq-led government sponsored and supported their criminal activities.

“In the interest of justice, morality, and public safety, it is reasonable to demand the declaration of a state of emergency in Kwara State, including the suspension of the governor, to allow for an independent, transparent, and interference-free investigation,” Adamu said.

He also urged the Office of the National Security Adviser to advise security agencies to suspend official engagements with the governor or his representatives pending the conclusion of investigations.

However, the Kwara State Government had earlier dismissed the allegation, insisting that no state government has the power to arm anyone with AK-47 rifles.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, said the suspects did not mention that the Kwara State Government supplied them with any weapons.

“Neither did the individuals state that the Kwara State Government gave them any arms,” she said.

Olukoju explained that the Ifelodun Local Government Authority clarified that the security van mentioned was initially given to vigilantes deployed in the area to strengthen security.

She added that the vigilantes had since left Ifelodun and that the local government had repeatedly complained to relevant authorities that the vehicle was not returned.

“To win the war against banditry and other violent crimes, there must be enhanced inter-agency coordination, intelligence sharing, and cooperation among security agencies,” the statement said.

The government also urged members of the public, particularly online media platforms and bloggers, to avoid misrepresentation or biased reporting, warning that such actions pose a threat to public peace and safety.