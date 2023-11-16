PDP Accuses Judiciary Of Bias, Calls For Disbandment Of Appeal Panel

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry that the judiciary is allowing itself to be used to deny Nigerians their constitutionally guaranteed rights in an electoral process under our laws.

Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun, at a press conference on Thursday, stated that some decisions of the election petitions and appeal tribunals portend great danger for democracy, peace and tranquillity in the country.

Ambassador Damagun pointed at some of the tribunals’ judgements in Plateau State and alleged they were clear departures from well-established judicial precedents on matters settled by the Supreme Court.

According to him, the judgements were skewed against the PDP in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that the PDP conducted its primary elections in Plateau State in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010, which, he added was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The acting National Chairman noted that despite the calls for the disbandment of the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel sitting in Abuja due to its varying and contradictory judgements against the PDP, which are in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, the panel continued to sit.

“Given the inexplicable infractions in the varying judgements and the grave tension they triggered in Plateau State, our party, in line with the aspiration and expectation of the people of Plateau State, took a firm position and demanded that the President of the Court of Appeal immediately disband the allegedly compromised Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel.

“Our party also demanded that a new Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel be constituted to hear the remaining appeals and that the manifestly biased and inconsistent judgments of the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel already delivered in the appeals be subjected to judicial review,” he stated.

Damagun therefore restated the call on “the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the President of the Court of Appeal to save the situation by immediately insulating the courts from the alleged influence of the anti-people cabal seeking to emasculate the judiciary and impose a totalitarian regime our country.”

He demanded the disbandment of the panel and the setting up of a new appeal panel, to restore confidence in the judiciary, and subject the judgements by the Plateau State Election Appeal Court panel to judicial review.

“This is the only way to avert a crisis in Plateau State and redeem the image of the judiciary from further negative public commentary,” he said.

He pledged the party would continue to defend and preserve the nation’s democracy, respect for the will of the people as well as the integrity of the judiciary, “particularly in the handling of electoral matters in the country.

“In this regard, the PDP invites all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations, the media and indeed all lovers of democracy across the world to rise to the occasion, speak out and take urgent legitimate steps to defend the integrity of our judicial system and stem a looming crisis in our beloved country.”