….PDP Accuses IGP Of Targeting Adeleke

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Bisi Sunday yesterday accused the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun of impartiality in the crisis.

He condemned the IGP deployed officers in the state to arrest and kill PDP members. Sunday claimed that no fewer than 10 PDP members were killed in less than 48 hours.

He said: “We are all aware that Osun State has been thrown into the cloudy side of the news in recent days, no thanks to the surreptitious activities of Egbetokun, to destabilise the state with orchestrated violence obviously hatched in active connivance of his office and the opposition APC banking on a non-existent court order as being brandished by the defeated APC in the state.

“Mr Egbetokun’s deliberate deployment of Special Forces under him to escort some miscreants into the local government councils in the state was nothing but a blatant coup and obviously one out of the many mapped-out plans to assassinate Governor Adeleke.”

