PDP Accuses APC Of Politically-Motivated Arrests In Plateau

…..Condemns Use of EFCC Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has strongly condemned the arrest of the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and 14 others, alleging that the move was orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of a wider political strategy to intimidate opposition members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Jonathan Amande, and made available to journalists in Jos, the party accused the APC of weaponizing federal institutions, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to harass its members.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wakes up to a disturbing trend of the arrest of the former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and 14 others, orchestrated by some leaders of the APC in the state for cheap political gains,” the statement read.

The EFCC had earlier arrested the former Speaker and several PDP lawmakers on allegations of money laundering, but the PDP described the development as a politically motivated witch hunt rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort.

“These party leaders are wielding anti-graft agencies such as the EFCC as tools to target and intimidate PDP members ahead of the 2027 elections,” Amande added.

“The parading of our members like common criminals is disgraceful and an abuse of institutional power.”

The PDP emphasized that unlike the previous APC-led administration, which it accused of leaving behind multiple governance failures, the current PDP government in Plateau has focused on development and stability rather than political vendettas.

“Despite the numerous messes discovered under the APC’s eight-year tenure, our administration has focused on progress, not persecution. Yet, our members are being harassed for political convenience.”

The party urged its members and supporters to remain resilient and united in the face of political intimidation.

“We want to unequivocally reaffirm our commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law. We also urge citizens to remain vigilant against any attempts to manipulate state institutions for partisan purposes.”

The PDP called for transparency, accountability, and a non-partisan application of justice, warning that the misuse of agencies like the EFCC poses a threat to Nigeria’s democracy and civil liberties.

“The PDP remains committed to opposing any actions that undermine democratic principles and fundamental rights in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

