PDP @27, Still Vibrant Force In Good Governance – Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have said the party has remained a vibrant force in delivering good governance and championing the rights of the citizens.

The governors, in a statement issued on the 27th anniversary of the party, added that despite facing formidable challenges, ranging from internal divisions, electoral setbacks, and shifting political tides, the PDP has demonstrated remarkable tenacity by engineering social reconciliation within its fold.

The Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Dr Emmanuel Agbo, and the state chief executives noted that since its formation on August 31, 1998, PDP has remained a cornerstone of Nigeria’s democratic evolution, “Shaping the political landscape with resilience to national unity.”

According to the statement, the party, which was founded during Nigeria’s transition from military rule to democracy, was a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians yearning for civilian governance, economic reform, and social justice.

“The party’s early triumph in the 1999 general elections marked the beginning of a new democratic era, with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the helm, setting the tone for progressive leadership and institutional rebuilding.

“It governed Nigeria with vision for 16 consecutive years, producing three presidents and overseeing significant reforms in telecommunications, banking, education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which rebirthed economic stability and highly impacted workers’ welfare, created employment, boosted investments and rejigged entrepreneurship with a resultant poverty reduction,” the state chief executives said.

The governors added that PDP’s commitment to rotating leadership between the North and South helped foster national cohesion and inclusivity.

They, however, called for renewed commitment to good governance, transparency, and service to the nation, as “the journey ahead is as important as the path already travelled, and Nigerians look forward to a PDP that continues to evolve, inspire, and lead with integrity.”