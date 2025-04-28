PCRC Women Wing Marks 41st Anniversary

Share

Sokoto State The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Women Wing,Chapter, commemorated its 41st anniversary with a impactful sensitization campaign focused on women’s roles in crime prevention and the promotion of girls’ education.

The committee conducted outreach programs at Police Children School Mobile Barrack and Hafsatu Ahmadu Bello Secondary School.

At Police Children School, Hajara Aliyu Sanda, Coordinator of the Women Committee, underscored the pivotal role of women in addressing security challenges.

Hindatu Usman, Deputy Secretary of the National Women Committee, urged community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities.

According to a statement by DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the committee distributed exercise books to students at the school to support their education.

At Hafsatu Ahmadu Bello Secondary School, the PCRC Women Committee engaged senior students on the importance of community policing and provided sanitary pads to promote menstrual health, ensuring girls’ continued education.

The school’s principal praised the initiative and committed to establishing a PCRC club to sustain the campaign’s impact.

The committee also met with the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, who reaffirmed the command’s support for PCRC’s efforts to foster a crime-free society through community collaboration. The Commissioner pledged ongoing partnership to advance these initiatives.

The event was attended by key members of the PCRC Women Committee, including Hajara Aliyu Sanda (Coordinator), Hindatu Usman (Deputy Secretary, National Women Committee), Binta Ibrahim (Deputy Coordinator), Suwaiba Dodo (Secretary), Hajiya Murjanatu Bello (Treasurer), Hauwa’ Muhammad (Provost Marshall), Hauwa’ Bargaja, Shafaatu Bello, and Kulu Augie.

The 41st anniversary celebration highlighted the critical role of women in community policing and the importance of supporting girls’ education and health, reinforcing PCRC’s commitment to a safer and more inclusive society.

Share