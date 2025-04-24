PCRC: How Sex Workers, Okada Riders, Beggars Can Help Fight Insecurity

Share

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) National Chairman Olaniyan Ibrahim has urged the committee in Nasarawa State to see sex workers, commercial motorcyclists (okada riders), and street traders as vital agents in the fight against crimes.

He made the call in the Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday at the inauguration of the newly elected Nasarawa executive and the 41st anniversary celebration of the PCRC.

He said: “Do not underrate sex workers, miners, hoteliers, street hawkers, beggars, or commercial motorcyclists in the fight against criminality in our communities.

“The security of lives and property cannot be left in the hands of the police and other security outfits. “If the miners are ready to give information and expose kidnappers, honestly, the days of kidnappers in this state are numbered.

“If the hoteliers, landlords, okada riders and sex workers are ready to help fight the criminals, honestly a lot will be achieved. So don’t underrate anybody.

“Engage and bring everybody on board because what a sex worker, commercial motorcyclists, and street traders can see and know, some of us here cannot see. “They are very vital in the fight against criminality. Work closely with them.”

