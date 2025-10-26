PCRC Chieftain Urges Tinubu To Heed Calls For Kanu’s Release

As mixed reactions continue to trail last Monday’s #FreeMaziNnamdiKanu peaceful protests in Abuja and other parts of the country, a call has gone out to President Bola Tinubu to listen to calls from Nigerian’s to seek a political resolution to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader’s case.

The President was also advised to consider other detained members of the Indigenous People of IPOB, and self-determination agitators across the country, and release them unconditionally.

The National Consultant on Community Policing to Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), and chairman emeritus of Imo State chapter of the group, Chima Chukwunyere, made the call yesterday in Owerri while reacting to Monday’s protest in Abuja.

Chukwunyere, who urged President Tinubu to heed the call of the protesters in the spirit of national reconciliation, equity and fairness reasoned that releasing MNK alone while many of his followers and their likes remain incarcerated would amount to selective justice.

He maintained that granting amnesty to Mazi Kanu and all detained members of IPOB as well as other political activists would ease tension across the country adding that it will give a sense of belonging.

Chukwunyere recalled that the Tinubu administration, on assumption of office dropped the treason charges against Mr Sunday Igboho and accordingly released him from detention.