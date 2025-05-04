PCNGI Vows Integrity, Dismisses Blackmail Claims

Share

The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has said it will not succumb to blackmail or distractions from detractors, affirming its commitment to integrity and transparency in implementing the PCNGI Conversion Incentive Programme.

Reacting to a smear campaign allegedly launched by a group identified as the Independent Conversion Sector (ICS), the PCNGI on Sunday named Mr. Charles Goriola Yakub of C & L Smart Energy Limited, Lokogoma, Abuja, as the known individual behind the group.

In a statement signed by Kenechukwu Chukwu, TA, Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement, PCNGI explained that C & L Smart Energy was suspended from the programme in December 2024 over sharp practices, supported by substantial evidence.

“Records show that C & L Smart Energy was part of the PCNGI Conversion Incentive Programme until December 2024, when it was suspended for sharp practices, including the sale of government kits—meant to be installed for free to commercial operators—at prices ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1.2 million,” the statement read.

“An extensive investigation by PCNGI, backed with video evidence and testimonies, revealed that several operators were victims of these practices, with some reporting damage to their vehicles. The case has since been referred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.”

The PCNGI clarified that it does not award contracts or make procurements directly, as its primary role is focused on programme promotion and enablement, while other MDAs handle procurement.

“We remain focused on this mission and urge the press and public to ignore distractions. Legal action and official reports on ongoing electronic blackmail and cyberbullying by the subject will follow in due course. We hope the individuals behind these claims are prepared to defend them publicly,” the statement added.

PCNGI expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support, pledging to stay committed to delivering clean, affordable, and reliable transportation powered by CNG and electric vehicles in line with its national mandate.

