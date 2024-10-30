PCNGi, Transporters Partner To Reduce Taxi Rides Fares

Share

Following an agreement between the Presidential Committee on the Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) and airport taxi operators on Tuesday, Nigerians will now benefit from a 30% discount on airport taxi rides.

The Federal Government is aiming to convert one million petroleum powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 2027, providing Nigerians with cleaner, more affordable energy options in the wake of fuel subsidy removal.

This partnership with airport taxi drivers is designed to reduce transportation costs for airport passengers by 30%, while taxi drivers will receive free vehicle conversions to CNG.

The discount will vary based on passenger location.

This agreement marks a series of collaborations between PCNGI and transport providers aimed at alleviating transportation costs for Nigerians.

However, drivers have expressed concerns regarding gas availability and the safety of CNG usage.

