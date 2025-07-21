PCNGI To Release List Of Newly Approved Cng Conversion Centres Nationwide

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) says it will soon release a comprehensive list of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles conversion centres, including the newly approved ones, nationwide. Ms Matilda Johnson, Brand & Corporate Communications Manager, PCNGI, said this in Abuja.

Johnson said that the move was to ease the stress encountered by motorists who choose to have alternative source of fueling for their vehicles.

She said that the release of the list of the newly approved CNG conversion centres was necessary to correct a misleading report that the PCNGI intentionally pulled down a website of conversion centres nationwide, to conceal information.

“The website is undergoing scheduled updates to reflect a larger, more inclusive list of newly approved conversion centers, in line with our transparency standards,” she said.

According to her, an article published in a section of the media, represents a regrettable deviation from the principles of ethical journalism, while the writer relied on conjecture and unfounded innuendos to attack a nationally impactful programme.

“Since its launch, the PCNGI has facilitated over $800 million in private and public investments, created more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs, and significantly accelerated the adoption of cleaner and cheaper energy alternatives.

“Today, over 100,000 CNG vehicles are operational across Nigeria — a fivefold increase in just one year. “The recent landmark deployment by Dangote Group, featuring 4,000 CNGpowered trucks, 100 virtual pipeline vehicles, and multiple daughter stations, is just one high-profile testament to the Initiative’s impact.