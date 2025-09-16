PCNGi, MEMAN, CPPE Chiefs To Chart Nigeria’s Energy Digital Future

Top industry experts will converge in Lagos to chart Nigeria’s digital energy future at a symposium scheduled for September 24, 2025.

The event, themed “Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas”, will feature keynote speaker Mr. Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi). Other speakers include Mr. Clement Isong, Chief Executive Officer of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), and Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE).

Emeritus Professor of Petroleum Economics at Louisiana State University, Prof. Wumi Iledare, and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olohungbo Jimoh, will also provide expert insights.

The symposium will be chaired by Mr. Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and Managing Director/CEO of Geoplex Drillteq Ltd.

According to a statement signed by Mrs. Vivian Ihechu, Chairman of the Press Week Committee, and Mr. Adeyemi Adeleye, Secretary of NUJ NAN Lagos Chapel, the summit forms part of the activities marking the 2025 Annual Press Week of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel. The Press Week will run from September 22 to 26 at selected Lagos venues.

Activities will kick off on September 22 with a health walk and free medical check-up tagged “Stride Toward a Healthier You.” The walk will start at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, by 9 a.m. and end at NAN Premises, National Arts Theatre, Iganmu.

On September 23, focus will shift to Cultural Day at NAN’s Multipurpose Media Complex, National Theatre, Iganmu, celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and promoting unity in diversity.

The organisers said the weeklong programme underscores the central role of energy in powering economies, businesses, and daily life, while also encouraging journalists and the public to embrace health, culture, and innovation.