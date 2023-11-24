PCNGi Collaborates With UN On Nigeria’s Greener, Sustainable Future

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has partnered with the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) for a greener and more sustainable future in Nigeria.

Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director/Chief Executive of PCNGi, who disclosed the collaboration in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos, said that the partnership was through a workshop organised in support of SEforALL in the UK.

Oluwagbemi said that the strategic workshop, held in London, involved Mr Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of the President’s Sustainable Mobility Initiative and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with key stakeholders and executives from SEforALL.

He said that PCNGi was collaborating with SEforALL, under the leadership of Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.

The programme director said that the workshop focused on reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable strategies that would lead the nation towards a greener future in line with global efforts.

According to him, the workshop marks a significant milestone in the commitment of the nation to join the rest of the world in the enhancement of sustainable energy access.

He said that the workshop covered various topics, including the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan, Nigeria E-bus strategy, Solar Empowerment for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Plan.

According to him, the workshop was a follow-up to a previous meeting between SEforALL CEO and PCNGi Chairman in Abuja, to showcase the progress and key initiatives contributing to Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda.

“These initiatives, presented with impact and relevance, are pivotal in steering Nigeria towards a more sustainable future, aligning with global goals and impacting the nation’s development landscape,” he said.

He added that PCNGi plays a crucial role in steering Nigeria towards a greener and more sustainable future.

“The workshop aimed to identify opportunities for collaboration and outline concrete next steps for forging impactful partnerships between SEforALL and FIRS/PCNGi.

“From PCNGi’s perspective, the goal was to contribute actively to Nigeria’s green growth by fostering sustainable practices in the nation’s energy landscape.

“The committee envisions a future where these initiatives significantly contribute to economic growth, environmental conservation, and enhanced energy access.

“PCNGi’s active participation in the workshop underscores its dedication to fostering collaboration among key stakeholders,” Oluwagbemi said.

According to him, the committee envisions a future where sustainable practices are ingrained in Nigeria’s energy landscape, contributing to economic growth, environmental conservation, and enhanced energy access.

He said that the workshop affirmed the commitment of all involved parties to ongoing collaboration and the pursuit of sustainable solutions that align with Nigeria’s broader development goals

“As Nigeria’s sustainable development progresses, PCNGI remains a driving force, ensuring that the nation’s green growth goals are met and exceeded.

“The committee looks forward to continued collaboration with SEforALL, PCNGi, OCNGi, and other stakeholders, as together, they work towards a more sustainable and resilient Nigeria,” Oluwagbemi said.

He said that the workshop was attended by other key stakeholders, including the Minister for Industry, Trade & Investments; Dr Doris Anete, Vice President for Africa, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), and Joseph Nganga among others.