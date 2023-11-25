PCNGi collaborates with UN Agency On Nigeria’s Greener, Sustainable Future

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has partnered with the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) for a greener and more sustainable future in Nigeria.

Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director/Chief Executive of PCNGi, who disclosed the collaboration in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said that the partnership was through a workshop organised in support from SEforALL in UK.

Oluwagbemi said that the strategic workshop, held in London, involved Mr Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of the President’s Sustainable Mobility Initiative and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with key stakeholders and executives from SEforALL.