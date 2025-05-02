PCNGI Begins Enforcement Of 40% Fare Reduction On CNG-Powered Taxis

Share

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGI) in partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has begun the enforcement of 40 percent reduction in public transport fare on CNG powered commercial vehicles from the Area One Motor Park, Garki, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michael Oluwagbemi who made the announcement on Friday, noted that the reduction in fares was to lessen the burden of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) petrol subsidy removal on the general public.

Represented by the Regional CNG Expansion Coordinator, North, Mr David Idakwo, he noted that the move was a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s commitment of providing Nigerians with cleaner and affordable transportation, as well as demonstrate practical implementation of CNG adoption.

He said: “The intention is to as much as possible reduce the price of transportation for the general public.

“We have worked hand-in-hand with the NURTW, we have converted a lot of their vehicles and based on the agreement that we have with them, it’s for them to reduce the prices for the general public, so that the effect of the fare subsidy that was taken off will be felt by Nigerians and the burden will be reduced.

“So, in conjunction with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, we have come here to start enforcing the price reduction.”

Oluwagbemi further disclosed that after meeting with the NURTW, it obtained and jointly analysed the transport fares charged from Area 1 to different destinations when they were running on petrol, and achieved a 40 per cent reduction in the fares.

“Area 1 to Gwagwalada when they were on fuel was going for N1, 500; we have been able to reduce it to 900,while Area 1 to Bwari/Dutse is also reduced from N1, 500 to N 900.

“Area 1 to Kuje is reduced from N1, 200, to N720; Area 1 to Galadimawa is reduced from N500 to 300; Area 1 to Mpape is reduced from N1, 000 to N600; while Area 1 to Zuba also reduced from N1, 500 to N900.

“Area 1 to Lugbe reduced from N700 to N420; Area 1 to Jabi has also been reduced from N700 N420; Area 1 to Wuse is reduced from N400 down to N240, while Area 1 to Nyanya has been reduced from N700 to N420.

“Area 1 to Kabusa reduced from N800 to N480, while Area 1 to Apo was reduced from N500 to 300 Naira

“So, at the moment, these are the reductions we have achieved at Area 1 Park. The reduction project will continue. More cars have been converted and we are going to other parks within Abuja, and eventually the country.”

With over 70 per cent of airport shuttle cars converted, he said the reduced fare for airport shuttle cars would soon be announced, following a meeting with the operators.

On how the passengers would identify the converted vehicles, he said all the vehicles that have been converted must have P-CNGI stickers pasted on them for easy identification by passengers.

He added that the NURTW have converted over 50 per cent of the thousands of registered commercial vehicles in collaboration with the union’s leadership.

“Even right here, we still have our members taking records of those cars that are yet to be converted and the conversion will continue.”

Speaking further, he noted that the Federal Government was already engaging the private sector on the need to invest in gas infrastructure to ensure availability of CNG at various fuel stations to reduce the disturbing queues witnessed in many refilling stations.

To ensure compliance to the new fares on CNG powered vehicles, Oluwagbemi urged passengers to report any non-compliance through P-CNGI customer service numbers (07000000264) or send message to info@pci.gov.ng, to further boost the assignment of the task force made up of some members of the union and P-CNG officials.

“So, we sent out mystery shoppers into the field to board some of these buses and see if they comply. If they don’t comply, such a driver would be reported to the task force and be disciplined.

“Part of our strategies are vehicles that have been converted, we have a price tag written on the vehicles so that you as a passenger, if you are going to Gwagwalada, Nyanya, you will notice that this vehicle has been converted and this is the price tag.

The Secretary, Garki Branch, NURTW, Mr Ibrahim Jubril, lauded President Tinubu’s efforts to reduce the suffering of Nigerians by reducing the price of transportation through the P-CNGI.

“When the programme was inaugurated, the NURTW and other sister associations were all invited and were all given the opportunity, as it stands today, a lot of our members’ vehicles have been converted, and conversion is still ongoing for many.

“When we noticed that most of the vehicles are being converted, we put a taskforce in place in order to checkmate vehicles that are already being converted, so that we can be able to reduce their prices.

“Part of our strategy is that vehicles that have been converted, must have a price tag written on them, so that passengers going to Gwagwalada, Nyanya, will notice that the vehicle is converted.

“We are there to protect the interests of our passengers and to enjoy the benefit of this programme.”

The PCNGI Commercial Coordinator, Mr. Tosin Coker who affirmed that so many vehicles had been converted to CNG, however admitted that there was a little infrastructure lag, which the PCNGI was addressing.

According.to him, aside from the 10 conversion centres in the FCT, two conversions were currently underway.

