PCN Warns Students Seeking Further Education In Foreign Countries

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has said it has no objection to students seeking further education in foreign countries but warns against applying to institutions that are not approved.

The Registrar of PCN, Pharm Ibrahim Ahmed, stated this at Iwara in Iwo, Osun State during the induction/convocation ceremony of Certified Pharmacy Technicians and Public Health Technicians of Mercy College of Health Sciences and Technology.

Ahmed who was represented by the Southwest coordinator of PCN, Pharm Adenike Ogunlola, noted that some institutions are conniving with unapproved institutions to present their candidates for NPCE, saying that ‘any College/School found wanting will automatically lose her accreditation.”

He disclosed that the examination will henceforth be computer-based and advised institutions to train their children for another one coming up in August.

“The PCN is aware that a good number of Pharmacy Technicians seek further education in foreign countries. The PCN has nothing against such, in fact, the PCN supports that.

“However, this must be done in PCN-approved institutions. Consequently, you are advised to confirm the status of the institution you want to apply for further studies before accepting admission. You can always contact the PCN website or offices for the status of foreign institutions.

“Let me be frank with you, going to Cotonou, Togo, Cameroon, you are wasting your parents’ money. Let us know when are processing admission so that we can assist you,” Ahmed said.

He, however, encouraged the inductees to register with the Pharmacy Technician Association at the National and State levels.

The Reformed Forum of Pharmacy Technicians in Nigeria (RFPTN) is an umbrella Association for Pharmacy Technicians recognized by PCN. The RFPTN has the responsibility of ensuring your welfare and protecting your interest at all times, be a member and support their activities.

The Chairman of the induction, Prof Ajibade Lawal, who doubles as the Vice-Chancellor of Mercy University, warned the graduates not to see their course as the end of the study.