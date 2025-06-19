PCN Seals 67 Illegal Medicine Outlets In Lagos

Share

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 67 unregistered and illegal pharmaceutical premises in Lagos State, describing them as a serious threat to public health and safety.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the Director of the PCN Lagos Zonal Office, Dr. Taiwo Filusi, said the enforcement team conducted a comprehensive inspection exercise between June 16 and 17, 2025.

He explained that a total of 89 pharmaceutical premises were inspected across areas including Mushin, Oshodi, Bariga, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Ifako, Pedro, Amuwo, Mazamaza, Satellite Town, Afromedia, Iyana Iba, and Okokomaiko. Out of these, 67 premises were sealed, comprising 48 illegal medicine outlets, 17 pharmacies, and two patent medicine shops. Eleven premises were also issued compliance directives for minor infractions.

Filusi revealed that some of the common infractions observed included operating without registration or valid licenses, failure to renew premises registration, unauthorized stocking and sale of controlled medicines, retailing in wholesale-designated premises, and unregulated training of apprentices. The team also encountered poorly stored drugs exposed to harsh environmental conditions, lack of professional personnel on-site, and inadequate documentation practices that made it difficult to trace drug sources.

He warned that these illegal practices contribute significantly to public health risks, including increased cases of self-medication, antimicrobial resistance, misuse of drugs, and preventable fatalities. According to him, medicines are not ordinary commodities and must be handled by trained professionals in accordance with established standards.

Filusi said the goal of the enforcement operation was to identify unregistered premises, enforce regulatory standards, ensure the presence of qualified personnel, and educate operators on best practices. He emphasized that the Pharmacy Council will continue to partner with law enforcement agencies, NAFDAC, and other stakeholders to intensify inspections and clamp down on quackery in the pharmaceutical sector.

He noted that the Registrar/CEO of the PCN and the management maintain zero tolerance for illegal drug outlets and are fully committed to protecting the public from harmful pharmaceutical practices. The public was urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious drug operations to the nearest PCN office.

He also issued a strong warning that anyone found tampering with government seals on closed premises would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

