PCN Seals 498 Drug Premises In Lagos Over Illegal Sales, Poor Regulation

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 498 pharmaceutical premises across Lagos State for operating in violation of established pharmacy laws and standards governing the handling and distribution of medicines.

Head of Enforcement for the Council, Dr Suleiman Chiroma, disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday at the PCN’s zonal office in Yaba. He said the clampdown followed a weeklong enforcement operation conducted across 20 local government areas, including Ikeja, Apapa, Ikorodu, Alimosho, Surulere, and Lagos Island.

According to Chiroma, the affected premises comprised 215 pharmacies, 83 patent medicine stores, and 200 illegal medicine outlets. In total, 845 facilities were inspected, 483 pharmacies, 162 patent medicine stores, and 200 unlicensed medicine shops.

“Out of these, 498 were sealed for contravening various regulatory provisions,” he said, adding that 29 others were issued compliance directives to address specific lapses and align with the Council’s standards.

The violations included operating without registra- tion, failure to renew licens- es, unauthorised clinical practices, improper storage of controlled medicines, and wholesalers engaging in retail sales, all breaches of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022.