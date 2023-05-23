New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
PCN appoints Niyi Alebiosu as Image Maker

  • May 23, 2023
The Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) has appointed seasoned sports journalist and the Deputy Editor, Sports, Nigerian Tribune, Niyi Alebiosu, as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the next four years.

The appointment letter dated May 20, 2023 and signed by the President, Sunday Ode- bode, reads: “I have the honour to inform you of your appointment as the Public Relations Officer of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria.”

The appointment is the first by the newly elected board of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria after their elective congress last week in Asaba, Delta State

