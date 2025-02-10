PCN Accredits 7 Kwara Hospital Pharmacy Depts

Share

Seven Kwara State Hospital pharmacy departments have been accredited by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) to operate as internship training centres for graduate pharmacists.

The accredited facilities are General Hospital Patigi, General Hospital Offa, Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Civil Service Hospital, Aisha Buhari Mother & Child Hospital, Sobi Specialist Hospital, Children’s Specialist Hospital and Kwara State Essential Drugs Project.

The Kwara State Hospitalisation Management Board Executive Secretary Abdul – raheem Malik said: “It was a long and tedious process that involved the PCN sending an accreditation team to Kwara State to inspect the proposed facilities.

“We are very happy we succeeded and Kwara State can resume the training of intern pharmacists from all schools of pharmacy in Nigeria that it lost two decades ago.”

He further explained that due diligence was observed throughout the accreditation process, as all facilities were required to meet specific preconditions before receiving approval.

“This marks a significant boost for the health sector under this current administration that will help in further closing our manpower gaps,” Malik said.

Malik assured the public of the Board’s commitment to supervising and monitoring all the accredited facilities to ensure sustained improvements in healthcare service delivery in the State.

