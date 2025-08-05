PCHS Hires Stevedoring Firm To Handle Cargoes At Port

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (PCHS), a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has contracted Micura Services Limited to provide stevedoring services at its terminal at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

According to a statement by the Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, the agreement forms part of the company’s broader restructuring efforts aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer experience.

The Managing Director of PCHS, John Jenkins, said the move would allow the company to concentrate on its core business of port management, while the stevedoring firm focuses on the efficient and safe handling of cargo and other related services.

“Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited has continued to set standards in port operations in Nigeria. With over two decades of experience, we are poised to transition into a new growth phase where we will significantly enhance our operational performance, become the preferred seaport terminal in Nigeria, and the first choice for shipping lines, consignees, and agents,” he said.

He added that achieving this ambition requires a professional stevedoring company with relevant experience, a strong track record, and local industry knowledge qualities that Micura Services brings to the table.

The Chief Executive Officer of Micura Services Limited, Dr. Michael Ubogu, described the contract signing as a new milestone in the company’s mission to deliver exceptional service to discerning clients in the maritime industry.

“At Micura Services, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited. This collaboration allows us to demonstrate our competence and professionalism in stevedoring operations. Our workforce is highly trained, motivated, and passionate about delivering tailor-made cargo handling solutions that meet the expectations of our new partner,” Ubogu stated.

The President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Francis Bunu Abi, also praised the restructuring and the appointment of Micura Services. Represented by the union’s Vice President General, Ibrahim Ohize Tajudeen, at the contract’s official commencement, Abi commended PCHS for its transparent handling of dockworkers’ concerns during the transition.