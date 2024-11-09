PCCSIGN Partners NISMA To Boost Standards For Content Creators

Share

The Practitioners of Content Creators, Skit-Makers, and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) has signed a partnership deal with the Nigerian Institute for Social Media Analysts (NISMA), to boost standards in creative industry.

The National President of PCCSIGN, Mr Michael Nwabufo, popularly known as Mike Premium, disclosed this in a statement.

Nwabufo, the Ambassador for the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), said the partnership was aimed at building a robust industry.

According to him, the partnership was a commitment to a shared vision of professionalising and structuring the content creation industry in Nigeria.

He said that the digital landscape had expanded rapidly over recent years, hence the need to create incredible opportunities for content creators, skit-makers, influencers, and other digital professionals.

“However, with this growth has come the need for industry standards, ethical guidelines, and recognition for the professionals who drive this sector forward,” he said.

Nwabufo, a talent and brand manager, said that PCCSIGN and NISMA would jointly work to promote the professional growth of all in the digital space.

He said that the partnership aimed to ensure that members receive the recognition, support, and protection needed to thrive in a challenging and competitive environment.

According to him, by setting a foundation of structure and support, the PCCSIGN is creating an industry that was not only robust but also sustainable for the long term.

Nwabufo said: “We believe that content creation and digital influence are no longer secondary sectors.

“They are primary drivers of economic growth and have the power to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“This industry holds a wealth of untapped potential for job creation and entrepreneurship, especially among vibrant youth population.

“By establishing clear standards and practices such as creating a certification to professionalize content creators in the country amongst others, we aim to harness this potential and build a thriving ecosystem that supports Nigerian talents.”

Nwabufo said that as a sector poised to create substantial employment opportunities and contribute meaningfully to national development, content creation had a wealth of untapped potential.

“Our collaboration seeks to harness this potential, ensuring a structured, sustainable, and supportive environment for all digital professionals.

“Together, we can work toward our shared vision of professionalising Nigeria’s digital space, empowering our creative talents, and ultimately, making our industry a model on the continent.

“This partnership is a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing the content creation industry in Nigeria.”

According to him, the industry is fast becoming the highest employer of labour and revenue generator for the youth of Nigeria.

Responding, the President of NISMA and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr Frank Mba urged PCCSIGN to remember the interest of the country in whatever they do.

According to him, very important are issues of national security, morality, national defence and overall wellbeing of the country.

“When you do you work, put these things at the back of your mind. Let us together make our country a better one,” Mba said.

Appealing to the PCCSIGN to avoid anything capable of diminishing national values and respect, Mba said that efforts should be made to glorify the country before outside through contents.

He said that did not mean the practitioners could not call any institution to order when going astray.

