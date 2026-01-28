PCC FCT Partners NANTAP To Drive Social Change Through Theatre

In a move to bolster civic engagement and public awareness, the Public Complaints Commission in the Federal Capital Territory is partnering with the FCT Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP).

The collaborative partnership proposal which was made on Wednesday 21st January at the FCT Office of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) during a courtesy call on the PCC FCT Commissioner, Honorable Musa Dikko by the leadership of the association, headed by the Chairman FCT chapter, Jerry Adesewo.

While accepting the proposal, Honorable Musa Dikko flanked by the FCT Director of Investigation, Mrs Adenike Adebisi, and other Management Staff of the Commission expressed great delight with the visit of the theater practitioners as the Commission in FCT is looking forward to exploring the proposed collaborative avenues to ensure its mandate reaches “everyone on the street” in a way they can truly understand.

The FCT Commissioner promised to reciprocate the visit of the NANTAP team and assured them of the Commission’s future collaborations while highlighting the importance of theatre arts in nation building and how other institutions need to partner with the association for better orientation of the citizens.

The Chairman FCT chapter, of the association Jerry Adesewo had earlier outlined how performing arts can be utilized as a powerful tool for governance, policy communication, and societal development while presenting the proposal.

The NANTAP leader also highlighted the association’s 40-year history as the umbrella body for theatre and allied arts in Nigeria with 26 chapters nationwide and various local “chapels,” including those at the University of Abuja and Nyanya.

The association he said, remains dedicated to professional welfare and national growth “Theatre is not just a performative art; it is a source of livelihood and a therapeutic tool for society. It plays a role in every aspect of life, helping to preserve history and create awareness on critical health and social issues.” the representative stated.

The core of the proposal as presented to the Commission focuses on the concept of “Theatre for Development” (TfD) with which NANTAP aims to assist the PCC in translating complex policy documents and mandates into “consumable ideas” for the average citizen.

To illustrate the power of theatre in policy enforcement, the delegation cited the historic challenge of the “No Spraying of Naira” policy. They noted that while legal mandates often struggle to change behavior, cultural narratives such as theatrical productions have successfully influenced public habits by showing the consequences of actions in a relatable format.

The current FCT Executive Council of NANTAP, which assumed office in April 2019, expressed a strong desire to establish “relevance value” by supporting the PCC’s mandate.

Proposed initiatives also include:

* Awareness Campaigns: Creating sketches and plays to educate the public on how to lodge complaints and seek redress through the PCC.

* Community Outreach: Organizing street theatre and community-based projects within the FCT and surrounding areas to reach grassroots populations.

* Behavioral Change: Using the “power of the stage” to communicate social change more effectively than traditional government circulars.

The NANTAP leadership emphasized that theatre practitioners are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between government institutions and the people. “As an actor, I can act to be an Honorable Commissioner and be accepted,” the representative noted, highlighting the persuasive power of the craft.