PCC At 50: We Inherited Several Unresolved Complaints In Benue – Federal Commissioner

A Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) representing Benue State, Chief James Ogaba Oche, has revealed that the Commission inherited numerous unresolved complaints in the state over the past year.

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi during the Commission’s 50th anniversary celebration, Chief Oche said that since assuming office on October 2, 2024, his team has received and addressed a large number of petitions from residents across Benue.

“In addition to the many unresolved pending complaints we met on assumption of duty, the Commission has received several new ones. However, we have successfully resolved a substantial number of these complaints in a manner never recorded before in the history of the Commission in Benue State,” he stated.

He noted that despite these achievements, the Commission continues to grapple with several operational challenges, including poor cooperation from some government functionaries and agencies, inadequate office furniture and equipment, as well as a lack of operational vehicles.

“Despite these challenges, the Commission has continued to weather the storm in sustaining its mandate,” he added.

Chief Oche commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support for the Commission and also appreciated members of the National Assembly “under whose auspices the Commission has continued to thrive.”

He further thanked the Benue State Government and the people of the state for their unwavering cooperation.

Highlighting the Commission’s core mandate, Chief Oche said the PCC is tasked with investigating and resolving both proactive and reactive cases of administrative injustice, maladministration, and social disorder in Nigeria.

He explained that the Benue State office of the PCC, established as an autonomous branch on October 1, 1979, operates one of the most populated structures nationwide due to the state’s size and population. The Commission, he noted, maintains area offices in all 23 Local Government Areas to tackle administrative injustice at the grassroots level.

Chief Oche appealed to both the state and federal governments to continue supporting the Commission in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of fighting injustice and promoting good governance.