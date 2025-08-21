PBAT Vanguard Condoles With APC Nat’l Chairman Yilwatda Over Mother’s Death

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Democratic Vanguard (PBAT-DV) has commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, over the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Toma Yilwatda.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, and made available to journalists, the organisation described Mama Lydia as a kind-hearted, generous, God-fearing, and peace-loving woman who lived a fulfilled life.

Dr. Jimoh noted that Mama Lydia’s transition to glory should be celebrated as a life well spent, given the numerous testimonies of her positive impact within her family and community.

He added that she was blessed to have lived to witness the remarkable achievements of her children, particularly Prof. Yilwatda’s rise to the position of APC National Chairman.

“The entire members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Democratic Vanguard (PBAT-DV) sympathise with our amiable National Chairman, Prof. Yilwatda, and his beloved family in this trying moment. It is our fervent prayer that Almighty God grants the gentle soul of Mama Lydia Yilwatda eternal rest while comforting the family. Mama obviously lived a worthy and fulfilled life worthy of emulation,” Dr. Jimoh stated.