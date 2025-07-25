PBAT Door-2-Door Movement Congratulates New APC Chairman

…Vows to Mobilize 10 Million Votes for Tinubu in 2027

A pro-Tinubu socio-political group, the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, has extended congratulations to Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda following his recent appointment as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while pledging strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the movement described Yilwatda’s appointment as a sign of the party’s commitment to its core values and future electoral success.

The group, which focuses on grassroots mobilization for Tinubu’s leadership, highlighted Yilwatda’s background as an academic, humanitarian, and administrator, saying it would bolster the APC’s structures.

“We pledge our absolute allegiance to the new APC Chairman and assure him of our unwavering, rock-solid support in all endeavors to advance the progressive agenda,” the statement read.

The group, under the patronage of High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, said it stands ready to collaborate with APC leadership to advance Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” It outlined ambitious plans to secure at least 10 million votes for the president in the upcoming elections through a series of initiatives.

These include deploying volunteers for door-to-door campaigns in all 774 Local Government Areas, conducting voter education on Tinubu’s achievements, organizing town hall meetings and rallies, and leveraging media platforms to promote the campaign message and combat misinformation.

The movement also plans targeted programs for youth and women empowerment, data-driven strategies, and partnerships with traditional leaders, religious groups, and civil society organizations.

The statement signed by Comrade Sunday Adekanbi, the National Chairman, emphasized Tinubu’s accomplishments in his first two years in office, crediting him with doubling government revenues to over 9.1 trillion naira, reducing debt service costs from 97% to 68% of revenue, and clearing substantial arrears.

It noted economic reforms that addressed over $10 billion in foreign exchange liabilities, created 240,000 jobs through MSME support, and introduced a new national minimum wage.

The group added that the additional highlights included tax reforms boosting Federal Inland Revenue Service collections to 21.3 trillion naira, increased customs revenues, and international efforts as ECOWAS chair to promote regional stability.

The group also pointed to the Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme benefiting over 900,000 Nigerians, particularly youth.

“Our unyielding support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is rooted in his extraordinary achievements, which have already begun to steer Nigeria toward prosperity despite inherited challenges,” Adekanbi’s statement said, rejecting what it called “baseless criticism” of the administration.

The movement invited Nigerians to join its efforts, framing the 2027 campaign as a collective push for Tinubu’s vision through grassroots engagement.

Yilwatda’s appointment as APC chairman comes amid ongoing party restructuring ahead of future polls.