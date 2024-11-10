Paystack focuses on building best payments, growth tools for African businesses –Akinlade

Share

One of the greatest triumphs in Africa’s startup scene is the recent purchase of local Nigerian fintech start-up, Paystack by US payments giant, Stripe at $200 million. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, co-Founder and CEO of Paystack, Shola Akinlade, speaks on building a multi-million dollar payment company in Nigeria for Africa and the future of the company under the Stripe family.

What was your first reaction to the conversation about the acquisition of Paystack? What were the thoughts going through your mind when realized that Paystack is about to be acquired?

All acquisition conversations always require careful thought and consideration, and it was no different in this case. The Paystack team has been interacting with Patrick and the Stripe team over the past couple years and after significant amounts of collaboration and knowledge exchange between both companies, we agreed that this move was a natural evolution of what was and continues to be a great relationship.

Was selling the company always part of the plan?

Venture-backed companies are generally destined for one of two outcomes. IPO or acquisition. Five years in, neither of these was on the list of things that we cared about as a company. We’ve always been focused on building the best payments and growth tools for African businesses and are in it for the long haul. The option to team up with the world’s most sophisticated payments company to accelerate our ambitions happened to show up, and we believe it was fortuitous.

From leading an $8 million Series A round of funding to acquiring Paystack, how did the whole acquisition come about?

Stripe and Paystack are both Y Combinator alumni, so that was the first point of contact. We were introduced to Patrick, who then offered to invest. Stripe would then lead our Series A, and along with Visa, invest $8 million in 2018. Since then, Stripe has been a close partner, and after over four years of knowledge exchange between our teams, we’ve built up a lot of mutual respect for each other. Eventually, it became obvious that our visions were so aligned that the natural evolution of the relationship would be to join forces in this way, which many are calling the “deal of the decade.” The acquisition by Stripe is aimed at accelerating online commerce across Africa. This acquisition is the latest move in Stripe’s international expansion, as Paystack will be Stripe’s catalyst for growing internet commerce in Africa.

What was the key factor in selling Paystack?

We decided to join forces with the most sophisticated payments company in the world to move us faster towards our goal to grow e-commerce across Africa.

Would you still continue in your capacity as CEO after the acquisition?

Yes. Paystack will continue to run independently, and all our staff will be retained in their roles.

The creation of Paystack is your legacy. How do you feel selling the project you’ve spent most of your entire life building?

To be honest, joining forces with Stripe is an opportunity to advocate even more fiercely for African businesses. It’s an opportunity I am very excited to pursue. Note that already, Paystack processes more than half of all online transactions in Nigeria, helping more than 60,000 businesses in Nigeria and Ghana securely collect online and offline payments. This acquisition will give Paystack the resources it needs to develop new products, support more businesses and consolidate the hyper-fragmented African payments market. What’s even more interesting is that Paystack is going to independently continue to operate post-acquisition, growing their operations in Africa and adding more international payment methods. This speaks volumes about the level of confidence Stripe has in Paystack’s leadership & operations as the two companies have been working closely together for some time.

At the end of the day, all leaders doubt themselves sometimes, but there’s ultimately something or someone that keeps them going. What’s that thing for you?

I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by a team of world-class operators who challenge me constantly. The scale of the problem that we have collectively spent the last five years trying to solve keeps me energised. I wake up every day with a clear purpose and focus.

In one of your videos online, you mentioned that you’re a builder. What’s the next big thing you’re building? And where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Solving payments for Africa is my life’s work, and I’m looking forward to doing it with the Paystack and Stripe teams for the foreseeable future.

How do you see Stripe changing the future of Paystack over the next few years?

The company will continue to be run independently. Over time, Paystack will contribute to expanding Stripe’s Global Payments and Treasury Network (GPTN). This is Stripe’s programmable infrastructure for global money movement which spans 42 countries right now (and growing). This will make it much easier for Stripe’s customers to extend into Africa.

At the end of the day, all leaders doubt themselves sometimes, but there’s ultimately something or someone that keeps them going. What’s that thing for you?

I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by a team of world-class operators who challenge me constantly. However, the scale of the problem that we’ve spent the last five years trying to solve keeps me energised. I wake up every day with a clear purpose and focus.

In one of your videos online, you mentioned that you’re a builder. Going forward, what is the next big thing you are building?

Solving payments for Africa is my life’s work, and I’m looking forward to doing it with the Paystack and Stripe teams for the foreseeable future.

How do you see Stripe changing the future of Paystack over the next few years?

Paystack will continue to be run independently. Over time, Paystack will contribute to expanding Stripe’s Global Payments and Treasury Network (GPTN). This is Stripe’s programmable infrastructure for global money movement which spans 42 countries right now (and growing). This will make it much easier for Stripe’s customers to extend into Africa.

What advice would you give to business owners looking to sell their business?

Businesses are bought, not sold. The most important thing is to choose a problem you are excited about solving, and focusing on that every day.

Share

Please follow and like us: