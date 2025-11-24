Ezra Olubi, co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Paystack, has disclosed that he was fired by the company over allegations of s3xual misconduct, claiming the termination was unfair.

Olubi broke his silence in a blog post published on Sunday, November 23, 2025, narrating the situation surrounding his resignation.

New Telegraph reports that the controversy began when Max ‘Makispoke’ Obae accused Olubi of misogyny and shared their troubled past on an X Space.

Olubi’s old tweets containing s3xually explicit and disturbing statements resurfaced, fueling accusations of misogyny, pedophilia, bestiality and predatory behaviour.

New Telegraph reported that Paystack initially suspended Olubi on November 12 and launched a formal investigation. However, Olubi confirmed his termination in a blog post, stating he was dismissed before the investigation concluded and without a hearing.

Olubi expressed concern that his silence during the probe created a vacuum, allowing assumptions and misrepresentations to spread.

His statement reads: “Over the past few days, my name and reputation, built over years as co-founder and technical leader at Paystack, have been called into question because of information circulating online.

In response, the Board of Directors of Paystack placed me on suspension and initiated what was described as an “independent” investigation.

“Once that process began, I chose not to make any public statements. I did this to avoid interfering with the investigation and because I expected a fair, thorough and unbiased review of the allegations being discussed online. This created a vacuum that allowed assumptions and misrepresentations to spread without challenge.

“Those who know me personally or professionally understand that the posts being circulated do not reflect my conduct or the way I have lived my life. I have always, to the best of my ability, conducted myself in a manner that respects everyone’s dignity and safety.

“On Saturday, 22 November 2025, I was informed that my employment had been terminated. This decision was taken before the supposed investigation was concluded, and without any meeting, hearing, or opportunity for me to respond to the issues raised, in clear contravention of the terms of the suspension and Paystack’s own internal policies.

“As co-founder, technical leader and long-serving Board member, I have been part of instituting the systems and processes that underpin Paystack’s internal operations. I engaged with this investigation in good faith and cooperated fully with the Board’s directives on that basis.”

He maintained that the resurfaced posts don’t reflect his conduct or values and is reviewing the termination process with his legal team.

“My legal team is now reviewing the process that led to my purported termination, including its consistency with internal policies. They will take the steps they consider appropriate, and I will not be commenting further on this matter at this time,” he added.

Paystack hasn’t issued a public statement since Olubi’s alleged termination, and Stripe, its parent company, remains silent.