…Pays N6.5bn Education Counterpart Fund

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has committed N6.5 billion as counterpart funding to boost meaningful education in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, after the state’s executive council meeting in Asaba yesterday said the expecting over N13 billion in return to meet education needs across the state.

He said the Governor immediately ordered the Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education in the state to proceed to inspect and list the challenges in the sector for immediate intervention.

He said awarded projects in state’s Technical Colleges at Kiagbodo and Irri, in Bomadi and Isoko South Local Government Areas respectively, and College of Health Technology at Efrede in Isoko North, that have suffered stagnation as a result of high cost of materials, following the sudden removal of fuel subsidy in 2023, have been reviewed to move with speed.

He said over 20 roads, including the ones in Atuma-Ig, Okpanam to Ugbolu (Oshimili North), Ejeme Aniogor, Boji-Boji Owa, palace road and electricity extension at Itshekiri land, were reviewed for contract award.

