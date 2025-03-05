Payments: FG Dispels News On Dumping Remita

Share

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has dispelled the news that the Federal Government has dumped its official payment channel, Remita.

It advised all revenue payment agencies and individuals to continue using the channel for making official payments to the government. OAGF clarified that the Federal Government had not discarded Remita as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved payment gateway.

Mallam Bawa Mokwa, Director (Press and Public Relations) clarified this in a statement issued on Tuesday, countering speculation of Remita replacement.

The OAGF explained that Remita would rather be integrated into the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) alongside other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) for government revenue collection and remittances to enhance liberalisation.

The Office of the Accountant of the Federation (OAGF), which made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS) would go live yesterday.

The Office said the TMRAS policy was developed in line with the directives of the President and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to achieve effective treasury revenue assurance and improved budget performance of all MDAs and FGOEs.

