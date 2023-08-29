Payment Of Subsidy Scam, Says Soludo

…Confirms Reception Of N2 Billion Palliatives From FG.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has described the payment of subsidy on fuel as a scam contending that the Federal Government has continued to print trillions of money to pay for subsidy.

Soludo also announced that out of the N5 billion said to be given to the respective states in the country Anambra state has so far received only N2 Billion.

Soludo at the 9th Quadrennial Conference of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Anambra state noted that the decision by President Bola Tinubu to stop the subsidy payment is a right step in the right direction.

“The subsidy has been a scam on the Nigerian people and people are making billions from the scam called subsidy and what we spend on subsidy we don’t even spend up to 10 per cent of those trillions on building roads those vehicles ride on ”

“This is indeed disruptive and our country has continued to live in denial and we keep on printing trillions of naira to pay for subsidy and that is the cost of the inflation in the country”

“I commend President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for taking that bold step and looking into our eyes from the on-set to say we cannot continue like this and stopped the issue of subsidy”

“The elite class that has a convoy of vehicles must come down from their high horse and face the realities on the ground and not leave in denial because this country is poor and we are beginning to face the realities of the moment”

“We got so far N2 Billion from the federal government though the federal government announced the payment of N5 billion per state and we shall use it to add to our own palliatives in Anambra state,” he said.

Speaking earlier the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT Mrs Nonye Chibueze lamented the non-implementation of the new retirement age by the government through teachers who were present at 2022 World Teachers Day.

She also lamented the non-implementation of the N30,000.00 minimum wage while some states are implementing N 40,000.00 as well as the non-appointment of NUT Representatives in the PPSSC Board.

She also decried what she called privatisation, commercialization and commoditization of Primary and Secondary Education in the state to the detriment of qualitative education.