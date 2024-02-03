‘Paying Ransom To Kidnappers Is Crime In Nigeria ‘ – Police

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi has chastised some Nigerians for using crowdfunding to pay ransoms to gain the release of abducted people.

Adejobi who spoke in an interview with Channels Television revealed ransom payment is also a crime in Nigeria.

According to the police image maker, the ransom payment will promote the “dirty business” of kidnapping in Nigeria.

Adejobi also revealed that families of abducted victims do not bring the police along while paying ransom due to the threat of kidnappers.

“Paying ransom is criminal in Nigeria, according to the provisions of our law. The problem we have in most cases is that families of victims don’t carry security operatives along.

“They get scared because kidnappers always work on their psyche and tell them that “don’t tell security agencies, don’t tell the police, if you do we are going to kill your relations” and they keep quiet.

“It got to a stage where somebody did crowdfunding on social media. This will not help us in any way. It is criminal. Crowdfunding is not allowed.

“How can you come on social media and tell people to gather money to rescue victims? It kills our morale,” he said.