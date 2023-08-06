Pay Your Judgement Debt, Litigant Writes NCS

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been asked to prevail on a one-time Comptroller of Customs Service, Oyo/Osun State area, Mr Adamu Abdulkadir to pay a sum of N500,000 being the judgement debt incurred during his tenure in office.

A letter written by the publisher of MSC Magazine, Otunba Gbenga Adebayo, asked the DG of Customs to prevail on Abdulkadir to pay the judgment debt he incurred in 2021.

Adebayo had instituted a suit against the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, and Mr Adamu Abdulkadir at the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, for infringing on his fundamental human right.

The applicant had in Suit No: FHC/AK/CS/108/2021 alleged that on the instruction of Abdulkadir as Comptroller of Customs Service, Oyo/Osun state area, the police had in Akure, on October 12, 2021, arrested, naked, harassed, tortured, humiliated, beaten and detained him at Anti-Kidnaping Squad, Dugbe, Ibadan for two days without committing any offence considered illegal or unconstitutional.

Among the reliefs sought by the applicant was a sum of N20 billion in damages against the commissioner of Police and Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir.

The applicant had sent a letter to Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir to clarify an allegation against his office by sending in his written reactions to his office’s address or making a call.

B.G. Falade Esq, attorney to Mr. Abdulkadir/second respondent in the suit, told the court that the act of the applicant raised a suspicion of his intent to dupe and defraud his client having refused to pick the several calls made by his client to the applicant, which made his client to contact the Police.

Handing down his judgement on March 3, 2023, Justice T.B. Adegoke granted the applicant a sum of N500,000 to be paid jointly and severally by the respondents, commissioner of Police, Oyo State, and Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir.

In a letter written by L.K. Dare & Co, the attorney to Adebayo, to the Comptroller General, a copy of which was made available to reporters yesterday, Adebayo asked the Comptroller General to prevail on Mr. Abdulkadir to pay the debt to avoid enforcing the judgement against his (Abdulkadir’s) salaries or properties.

The letter reads in parts: “In 2021, our client instituted the above suit against Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, and Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir at the Federal High Court, Akure.

“On the 3rd day of March 2023, judgement was delivered in favour of our client.

“In view of the above, we urge you to prevail on Mr Adamu Abdulkadir to pay the said judgement debt within two weeks from the date of receipt of this letter otherwise, we shall take the necessary steps to enforce the judgement of the court against his salaries or moveable properties.”