Pay Varsity Workers, Avoid High Consequences of Strike, NLC Tells Govt

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday expressed its support for the on-going strike by the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU). Insisting the Federal Government had no credible reason or explanation for withholding the salaries of the workers, Congress President, Joe Ajaero, urged the government to pay them to avoid making a bad situation worse.

The NLC said: “We join our affiliate unions, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Associated Institutions and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in demanding the immediate payment of the withheld salaries of their members. “There has been no credible reason or explanation for withholding those salaries in the first place. We recall this singular act plunged the members into indescribable hardship. “We recall this singular act plunged the members into indescribable hardship.

Much worse, it defies logic to try to subject members of these unions to discriminatory treatment. By doing so, the government is clearly courting avoidable industrial disputes. “At a time confidence is being restored to the public universities the least the government could do is not engineer another strike.

“The toll on all the parties will be unacceptably high, especially for students and parents who bear the burden of movement on our dangerous roads. “In light of this, we urge the government to expeditiously pay up the outstanding. “We advise the government to not take for granted the maturity of these unions.”