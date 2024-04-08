Pay SMEs Before 14 Days, NICA Urges Creditors

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) yesterday urged large corporations and multinationals to promptly settle debts owed to Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) within seven to 14 days. The institute made the call in a statement by its Registrar, Prof. Chris Onalo. The institute is Nigeria’s statutory body for control, supervision and regulation of the credit management profession.

Onalo urged creditors to ensure that all payments were made to suppliers and other stakeholders they owe within seven to 14 days. He advocated for legislation to safeguard SMEs against delayed payments. “If SMEs supply something, within seven days to 14 days, you should be able to pay the invoice. “Don’t subject them to your own internal policies that you cannot pay them until after 30 days.”