Pay Our N35,000 Wage Award Arrears, Civil Servants Tell FG

Many civil servants in Abuja have urged the the Federal Government to clear the outstanding four months arrears of N35,000 wage award owed them.

The civil servants spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja. They spoke against the backdrop of the unexplained delay in the payment of the wage award. NAN reports that on April 28, the Federal Government announced that it would pay the outstanding five months N35,000 wage award arrears to workers.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) made the announcement in a statement issued by Mr Bawa Mokwa, its Director of Press and Public Relations.

Mokwa said the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award in installments. He said the outstanding arrears would be paid in installments of N35,000 per month for five months.

According to him, the first installment of the outstanding wage award arrears will be paid after the April 2025 salary. “The wage award arrears will not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid, and it will be paid for the next five months, ” he said.

He said the Federal Government was determined to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.

NAN reports that after paying the N35,000 in May, the OAGF has not made any other wage award payment to civil servants. Dr Uche Anune, a Civil Servant, said that the government should not wait until workers feel agitated or start complaining before they do something.

He said: “I am seeing a pattern that whenever there is anything at stake, the government tends to be relaxed about it until some people start agitating or engaging in some form of protest before they act. That should not be the case.”