Pay Our Four Months Arrears To Sustain Industrial Harmony NASU Tells Tinubu

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct prompt payment of its four months salaries arrears if he wants the industrial peace and harmony in the sector to be sustained.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the union lamented that instead of being the first to be paid the outstanding salaries, the government had gone ahead to pay other unions in the university sector and to date, was yet to pay NASU members.

National President of NASU, Comrade Hassan Makolo, who urged the branch chairmen in the Universities and Inter-University Centers to ensure none of their members was shortchanged, regretted that despite following all due processes, the government went back on its promise and agreement of not victimizing any union.

He said: “It is no longer news that our members in other unions have been paid four months salaries, and we went on strike that was forced on us by the government. we followed all due process. We signed an MOA, where it was agreed that no one should that nobody will be victimized.

“No payments of salaries is victimisation, I want to use this medium to appeal to the appropriate government agencies that our four months withheld salaries to be paid to allow industrial peace and harmony.”

General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi who commended the pronouncement that all unions in the university sector would be paid the outstanding arrears, however expressed shock that NASU members were yet to be paid.

“This meeting is convened so that industrial harmony and stability that had been witnessed since the advent of this new government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu can be sustained.

“It was shocking that just a few weeks ago, we were informed that the office of the Chief of Staff approved the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to go ahead and pay the four months salaries to one of the unions in the universities.

“And we asked ourselves was there a contradiction in the pronouncement of government and its functionaries, is it what is supposed to be, is there an attempt to introduce favouritism and partiality and we told ourselves that probably will not be acceptable to us.

“The strike was forced on us, we never embarked on any strike in this Union without following due processes. We have four agreements with the Buhari government, under the leadership of the then minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige.

“Those agreements were not honored, and we were forced by our members who began to lose confidence in us and begin to ask questions because any time with the government they will sign one agreement or the other with us.

“Comrades, if there is any union and its members that deserve to be paid first it should be members of NASU. Before we suspended the strike because the then president insisted that the then minister of labour and employment should be hands-off from the matter of education.

“The then president directed that the then minister of Education who is our employer should be the one to handle the issues. We met with Mallam Adamu Adamu and we had an agreement that subsists up to this moment

“We had an agreement with the government and all of the issues were treated and at the end of that agreement, there was a clause of no victimisation. No victimisation means nothing will be denied of our members.

The idea of the same government coming to say no work no pay was injustice at the highest order.

“We appreciate the present government for making the pronouncement that these salaries will be paid we are confused as to why uphill this moment NASU members have not been paid their four months withheld salaries.

“This meeting is to call on the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct without any further delay the payment of our four months withheld outstanding salaries

“We are not unmindful of the problems that this government is confronted with but look unpaid salaries are part of the problem. so the president should do well to pay us so that this problem will be out of his problem.

*We are not going to continue to put pressure on our members to be reasonable and continue to sustain industrial harmony if these monies are not paid. In the next one week or two weeks, we are going to shut down.”