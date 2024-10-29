Pay Ground Rent Or Lose Properties, Wike Warns FCT Landowners

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday told landowners to pay all outstanding ground rent or risk losing their properties.

Wike said this during the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

Describing ground rent as the “FCT’s oil,” the minister stressed the importance of these payments in enabling the FCT Administration to provide infrastructure.

He said: “I have published the names of debtors in to – day’s newspapers. “Some of you seated here are debtors; pay your ground rent. That is what I used to construct all the roads in the FCT.

“Some of you have been saying, when you go to Abuja you miss your road, you miss your road, is it by mouth? It is ground rent money that we are using to construct the roads.”

The minister urged residents to contribute by paying their ground rent, noting that taxpayers have the right to demand accountability for how their taxes are used. He said: “So please, I urge you, let us do our own part.”

Share

Please follow and like us: