Pavard Targeting Inter Milan Return Before End Of The Year

Injured Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard aims to return to the pitch before the end of the year.

The 27-year-old made the switch from Bayern Munich to the Italian giants in late August.

While the German champions were hoping to maintain his services for another season, the Frenchman insisted on making the move to Appiano Gentile.

The 2018 World Cup winner swiftly cemented himself as a regular starter in Simone Inzaghi’s starting line-up.

But unfortunately for Pavard, he sustained a patellar tendon dislocation during the clash against Atalanta in Bergamo earlier this month. Inter won the encounter by two goals to one.

READ ALSO:

According to sources in Millan, the defender will be sporting a knee brace until the end of November.

Afterward, his rehabilitation process will begin. The France international will gradually return to training while trying to regain his optimal physical condition as soon as possible.

Pavard will be aiming to make himself available at Inzaghi’s disposal before the end of the year.

But it remains to be seen whether he’ll succeed in his mission or delay his return to 2024.

Since joining the Italian giants, Pavard has made six Serie A appearances and three in the Champions League.

The former Stuttgart and Bayern Munich man has been playing on the right side of the defensive trio.

In the meantime, Matteo Darmian will be filling the void left by the Frenchman’s injury. Young German defender Yann Bisseck is the alternative option.